Man pulled from car and beaten during Rodney Parade hijacking

DETECTIVES from the PSNI are appealing for information after a report of a car hijacking and assault on a driver on Rodney Parade on Sunday night.

The driver who was heading towards Donegall Road at around 8:10pm was approached by a woman asking for directions. As the driver spoke to the woman through the passenger window, a man opened the driver’s side door and struck him on the head. The driver who was pulled from his car was then struck several times to the face before being left on the roadside.

Police have confirmed three people got into the silver Volkswagen Passet before driving off. Police have appealed for eyewitnesses to the hijacking and assault or any CCTV or dash-cam footage in the Rodney Parade area.

Detective Sergeant McVeagh said: "The driver was then pulled from his car by the man before being struck several times to the face, possibly with a metal object. The injured man sustained several cuts to his head and bruising.

“He was then left on the roadside as three people got into his silver Volkswagen Passat and made off.”

The stolen vehicle has since been recovered outside Castleshane, Co Monaghan by An Garda Síochána. A man and woman were arrested by Gardaí on suspicion of public order offences.

"Our enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone that who witnessed the hijacking and assault or noticed any unusual activity, or has any CCTV or dash-cam footage, in the Rodney Parade area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1666 of 6/11/22."