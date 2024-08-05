Police at scene of security alert at home of East Belfast GAA club

POLICE are currently at the scene of a security alert at Henry Jones Playing Fields in South Belfast.

It comes after police received a report that devices had been left in the area.

Police have advised the public to avoid the Church Road area at this time.

The pitches are the home of the East Belfast GAA club, which has been targeted on a number of occasions in recent months.

Sinn Féin MLA Deirdre Hargey has slammed those responsible.

“The ongoing security alert is the latest reprehensible attempt to intimidate people from playing sport.

“Children and adults should be able to play and enjoy sport without fear of intimidation.

“The whole community must stand together against this despicable behaviour and those responsible must be held fully accountable by the law.”

SDLP Councillor Séamas de Faoite has urged an end to the repeated attacks on East Belfast GAA and their playing facilities.

“The establishment of East Belfast GAA has been welcomed by the vast majority of the local community in the area, but still a narrow minded and backwards element continue to target this club for having the temerity to take part in Gaelic games," he said. "This is the latest in a long line of attacks on their playing facilities, but I know this club won’t be intimidated.

“To the people behind these attacks I say loudly and clearly that they will not succeed in ruining something positive or in creating further division in the community.

"People of all ages and from diverse backgrounds come to this club to engage in a sport that brings people together, in stark contrast to those who wish to drive people apart.

“Council is currently working on bringing CCTV to this site so that those who regularly target these facilities can be held accountable. We need to see an end to these attacks once and for all and I would urge those responsible to stop now or face the consequences.

"It’s deeply disheartening after a dark few days for our city that we are seeing further incidents of hate and I would call on those with influence to put a stop to these scenes before any more harm is done.”