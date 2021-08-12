Police presence after sudden death caused 'emotional suffering'

A POLICE raid on the home of a North Belfast man who died suddenly at the weekend has been described as causing "indescribable emotional suffering" to his family.

James McWilliams (38) passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Following his death, PSNI officers maintained a presence at his home in Felden Place before the family were finally allowed in later on Monday following a police raid.

James friends says he was a long-standing member of the republican socialist movement. A spokesperson for the IRSP in North Belfast hit out at the PSNI for their actions.

“James’ body was taken to the morgue on Saturday night. Police were at the house until Monday," the spokesperson said.

“When the death from natural causes was confirmed on Monday, the house was raided just two days after his tragic passing."

The spokesperson continued: “An armed raiding party arrived, ripping apart the home and adding indescribable emotional suffering on the family.

Paying tribute to James, the IRSP said in a statement: “Our hearts are sore as we learn the news today of the loss of another close friend and comrade.

“James McWilliams was a long-standing member of the Republican Socialist Movement. A man who was integral in the organisation and building of the modern day RSM in North Belfast. Highly respected and liked by all who knew him, James will be sorely missed by all his comrades in this city and beyond.

“Our thoughts are with James' family, especially his partner Nicola and his young children."

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Following the sudden death of a man aged in his 30s at a house in the Felden Place area of Newtownabbey on Saturday 7 August, police maintained a scene at the house whilst an investigation was carried out to determine the circumstances surrounding the death.”