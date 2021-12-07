Police appeal on third anniversary of Donegan murder

PSNI DETECTIVES have made a renewed appeal for information on the third anniversary of the murder of Jim Donegan.

The 43 year-old was murdered as he waited to pick up his 13 year-old son, from St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road in West Belfast on Tuesday, December 4, 2018.

He was sat inside his red Porsche Panamera, registration JDZ34.

Detective Chief Inspector Phelan said “This ruthless execution was carried out in broad daylight by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent schoolchildren and their parents.

"He didn’t care who saw him or whom he traumatised. He showed total contempt for anyone who was in the vicinity.

“I believe that the information police require lies within the community and today I am making an appeal to the community: if you have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please come forward to police. Help us to bring this cold-blooded murderer to justice.

“Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather. Ask yourself how you would feel if this was your loved one who was taken away in such a cold and callous fashion. Jim’s family deserve answers and justice."

If you have information, call police on 101 or submit a report online here.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online here.