POLICE investigating recent spate of commercial burglaries in the Dunmurry area are planning to increase patrols.

The first incident on Monday, 26th January that entry had been forced to a dog groomers in the Killeaton Crescent area and that a sum of cash was taken.

It was then reported that four units at a business complex in Kingsway were forcibly entered sometime around 6am on Wednesday 4th February, with small sums of money taken from each.

A further report was received on Saturday 7th February that entry had been forced to an electronics shop in the Lambeg Road area and to a hair salon, in Kingsway, sometime between 5pm on Friday and 9.40am on Saturday morning. Damage was caused to the door and property inside the salon but nothing is believed to have been taken at this time.

West Belfast Local Policing Team Inspector McAleavy “We are investigating a potential link between these incidents and in response to these reports we plan on showing an increased presence in the area.

"I would appeal to anyone who has witnessed anything suspicious in these areas recently or who may have information that could help with our enquiries, to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 391 07/02/25.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.