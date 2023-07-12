Power to the people: 11 electric vehicle charging points earmarked for Kennedy Centre

ELEVEN high-speed electric vehicle charging points are to come online at the Kennedy Centre later this year.

News of the shot-in-the-arm for EV-drivers came from European energy company IONITY which says the site at the Falls Road shopping centre and another in Toome, Co Antrim, will represent its first foray into the Northern market.

The Kennedy Centre charging stations will operate at 350kw - many multiples of the average home charging unit speed which has a maximum output of 2.3kw and can take up to 18 hours to fully charge an electric vehicle.

Kennedy Centre manager John Jones says the units will be located at the car park to the right for customers driving in the main entrance. Work will begin on the installation on 24 July. “We are delighted to be partnering with IONITY on this project to install the new EV charging hubs," he said. "This partnership fits in perfectly with the long-term environmental strategy we have at the centre and it will most certainly improve the service to our ever-growing number of EV customers.”

IONITY spokesperson Andreas Atkins said the charging points would operate with renewable energy, further boosting emissions-free mobility. “Our mission is to build a comprehensive charging infrastructure throughout the UK and Europe, to enable a fast and seamless charging experience for EV drivers.”



IONITY is building and operating the largest open brand high-power charging (HPC) network along European highways. The HPC charging capacity of up to 350 kW allows maximum charging speeds. The IONITY HPC network counted more than 450 charging stations and more than 2.000 charging points in 24 European countries.