Patrick will keep your property squeaky clean

POWERWASH: Patrick Gault and Aodhán of The Outdoor Property Maintenance Company (TOPMC) at the Andersonstown News building

THE ANDERSONSTOWN News' offices has undergone a much-needed makeover with the help of a new local maintenance company.

Patrick Gault, who started The Outdoor Property Maintenance Company, last September said: “It was a lot of effort, a lot of scrubbing! I’ve been doing this for a while but only recently went out on my own.

“It is usually quite quiet over winter but business is really picking up now that people are wanting to get the build-up over the colder months removed. We also do trees, grass and hedge cutting and other forms of maintenance too."

CLEAN: Before and after Patrick blasted away the grime

Patrick added: “We are always looking for more customers or contracts. I saw the building needed cleaned because I called into Aisling Daycare and saw the gutters were bunged up and then I looked down here and saw the sides of the building and the gutters there.

“We also can clean and powerwash roofs, gutters, driveways, patios, conservatories and soffits and clean fascia as well as doing runs to the dump.

“To get the rust out we use a product called ‘stinky pinky’ which is really hard to get over here, you have to order it in from England. But it’s the best thing for getting the job done.”

WASH: The building got a much needed clean

Patrick and his team are available on 07563528858.