Praise for Féile Dance Night after another year of no bonfires in West Belfast

SINN Féin MP Paul Maskey has hailed local people and organisations for ensuring another internment anniversary night with no bonfires in West Belfast.

Around 10,000 young people defied the rain to pack into the Falls Park and dance the night away at the annual Féile an Phobail event.

😮‍💨 WEST BELFAST IS ABSOLUTELY ROCKING - OVER 10,000 YOUNG PEOPLE HAVING THE TIME OF THEIR LIVES!



Special guests DAIRE, Shugz, and Symmetrik - have the Falls Park pumping tonight! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hRe53PDpm8 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2024

In the past number of years, the event has worked successfully in diverting young people away from internment bonfires on August 8.

The bonfires had led to an increase in anti-social behaviour in communities.

West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the joyous scenes at the Féile Dance Night were the "true face" of the community.

“Féile an Phobail’s famous dance night and local diversionary events yesterday demonstrated the very best of West Belfast and its people," he said.

🤩 WOW! West Belfast absolutely erupts as New Era perform their massive hit ‘Birds in the Sky’!



This is what Belfast is all about, over 10,000 young people having the times of their lives ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eK7Y8WDtZ1 — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2024

“Many families enjoyed fun days throughout the city, while thousands of young people danced side-by-side in the Falls Park having the time of their lives.

“I want to praise the organisers and the community of West Belfast who once again ensured there were no unwanted bonfires, and instead chose to get behind positive and vibrant events.

“This is a shining example of what can happen when communities come together and celebrate in safe and inclusive environments.

“In defiance of the shameful events of the last week, this is the true face of our community.”

Over in North Belfast, a Family Fun Day was held in the New Lodge, organised by CRJ and the Executive Office as part of the local festival.

1/4 #CRJI #NewLodge fun day in association with our community & stat partners *th Aug 2024. The weather just wasnt on our side, we went ahead and done it anyway. @michaeloh67 @ExecOfficeNI pic.twitter.com/4l4tDqMaia — CRJI Central (@CRJIcentral) August 9, 2024

The New Lodge has also experienced unwanted bonfires in years gone by.

Despite the rain, the day was enjoyed by local young people and families.

Michael O'Hara from CRJ said: "The weather just wasn't on our side, we went ahead and did it anyway."