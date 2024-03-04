Talks invite: ‘Are diagnoses and drugs the answer to human distress?’

A LEADING mental health researcher comes to Belfast next week in the latest part of the series between between New Script for Mental Health campaign and West Belfast community organisation Glór na Mona.

Professor John Read, an internationally renowned Professor of Clinical Psychology with the University of East London, will be the guest speaker for the third in the Curious Minds Will Find a Way conversation series on Wednesday, March 6.

The talk will take place in the Long Gallery, Stormont at 10am, and is titled ‘Are diagnoses and drugs the answer to human distress?’ The event has been sponsored by Órlaithí Flynn, MLA, as Chair of the Assembly’s All-Party Group on Suicide Prevention.

In 2022 Professor Read was listed in Stanford University’s register of the top two per cent most cited researchers in the world. He is chair of the International Institute for Psychiatric Drug Withdrawal and on the Board of Hearing Voices Network, England.

The series, a partnership between New Script for Mental Health and Glór na Mona, has been developed in an effort to foster critical conversations around the existing approach to mental health and to explore alternatives to the dominant medical model.

Glór na Móna Director, Feargal Mac Ionnrachtaigh said: "We are delighted to partner with New Script for Mental health campaign who are building an exciting and powerful movement from below that are championing a more humane approach to emotional distress.

"Glór na Mona have partnered in this brilliant critical conversations series because we aim to create organic and creative spaces for the community to come together and think critically about how we can self-organise and develop alternative ideas that challenge inequality and the denial of dignity to those who need it most. Prof Read’s talk is a must for all those interested in exploring alternatives to the current failed system."

Sara Boyce, from PPR who lead the New Script for Mental Health campaign added: "We’ve seen an explosion in two connected features of our mental health system. The DSM, the diagnostic manual used by psychiatrists across the world, went from having 106 ‘disorders’ in the 1960s, to around 370 today. In the past 20 years, prescribing of antidepressants has increased fourfold. We need to be asking why this is?

"When New Script for Mental Health carried out a community consultation, people didn’t want more medication or labels. They wanted wider options available as well as action to address the underlying causes of emotional distress and trauma. The government needs to start listening to the people who have the solutions."

The event is open to the public. You can book a place at https://bit.ly/3T0m3Z6