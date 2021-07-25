CMO 'deeply honoured' by Queen's accolade

The Chief Medical Officer has been awarded an honorary professorship from Queen's University Belfast.

Michael McBride has been awarded the honorary title of Professor of Practice in Public Health Medicine in recognition of his contribution to healthcare leadership, education and research.

Professor McBride has played a key role in leadership of public health, particularly in response to the COVID pandemic.

He said he was "deeply honoured" to receive the award from Queen's.

“I am indebted to the many at Queen’s who supported me in my personal and professional development, in providing the opportunity to contribute to healthcare and policy development in Northern Ireland, and those who we all ultimately serve," he said.

“When I look back to my formative years in North Belfast, a place in Medicine at Queen’s University seemed at times a very big ask and a stretch too far. However, my late father who left school at 13 years old encouraged me with the words: 'Education, education, education.' I have never forgotten that and never will.

“Ultimately, the contribution and change we make is but the effort we are prepared to commit and the collective responsibility we consider ours.”

Professor McBride was appointed as Chief Medical Officer in 2006 with responsibilities for policy and strategy in relation to public health, quality and safety and research and development.

He also provides strategic advice to the Health Minister and other Executive departments on health-related matters.

Since graduating from Queen’s with a distinction in 1986, he has continued to contribute to the University, in particular to the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, through strategic support in his role as Chief Medical Officer,

Professor Stuart Elborn, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Medicine, Health and Life Sciences at Queen’s, said: “We are delighted to appoint Professor Sir Michael McBride as Honorary Professor of Practice. He has demonstrated exceptional medical leadership in the field of Public Health and is an inspiring role model for a generation of students. Over many years, he has supported the University in a wide range of areas including teaching, mentoring, graduations, research and the strategic response to the Covid pandemic.”

Professor Pascal McKeown, Head of the School of Medicine, Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences at Queen’s, added: “In this new role, as a key partner in all aspects of health and social care and through his ongoing excellent educational and research engagement with the University, Professor Sir Michael will provide invaluable support to our students and staff.”