Protestors call on DUP to stop blocking funding for Irish language services

IRISH language organisations and schools have called on the DUP to stop vetoing funding that is threatening services and jobs.

The protest this morning outside Stormont follows strike action in February which was undertaken by Irish language groups across the country following €820,000 of cuts announced by the cross-border body Foras na Gaeilge.

This latest cuts comes at a time when the DUP is blocking a proposal to amend the funding structure of the language body. At present 25 per cent of Foras na Gaeilge’s budget comes from the government in the north and 75 per cent from the government in the south. Neither government can put additional money towards the Foras budget without the equivalent from the other government. Recently, a new arrangement was agreed between the two Ministers of Finance, announced at the North-South Ministerial Council, which would allow either government to put additional money towards the Foras budget without the equivalent of the other government. The Irish government is willing to increase its contribution.

However, it has since emerged that the DUP has blocked this proposal from going on the Executive’s agenda on at least seven occasions since October 2024.

Speaking at the protest at Stormont Conchúr Ó Muadaigh, Chairperson of the Belfast-based Irish language community and youth organisation, Glór na Móna, who is also Advocacy Manager with Conradh na Gaeilge, said the series of national protests are hugely significant. Another protest will take place outside the Dáil on Wednesday.

"They are building on historic strike action which took place across Ireland last month," he said. "The Irish language community once again finds itself outside of Stormont calling for change, for respect and for support. And we know that we will have to stand our ground and continue to agitate and organise until our concerns are adequately addressed.

"We know there is a possible solution on the table, developed and agreed by both Finance Ministers. But we also know that the DUP has now blocked that paper from even coming in front of the Executive for consideration at least seven times since October. That opposition is leaving community groups and organisations under huge financial pressures, at a time where there is additional funds available in the south to address some of these challenges. That is not a sustainable position for the DUP and we call on them to reconsider their opposition.

"Many of the groups here today are gravely concerned about their futures, the future of their schemes and their services, many of which are now in imminent danger. We all need a solution and we need it now.”