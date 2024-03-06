PSNI investigate anti-social behaviour and drug taking in and around RVH

THE PSNI say they are committed to ensuring the Royal Hospital Hospital is a "safe space" for staff and patients following an increase in anti-social behaviour including drug usage and drug dealing in and around the site.

Last weekend, the West Belfast Neighbourhood Policing Team carried out foot patrols in and around the hospital's A&E department to target drug dealing.

Police said a number of people were searched resulting in the arrest of one male and a subsequent house search in South Belfast.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "We have seized a substantial amount of suspected class A drugs, hundreds of tablets and other paraphernalia.

"We are committed to making the hospital a safe space for staff and patients and are working closely with security to ensure this happens.

"Please continue to report incidents to us via 101 or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800555111."

In a statement, Belfast Trust said: "We are concerned about an increase in anti-social behaviour including drug usage and drug dealing on the Royal Hospitals site.

"We are working closely with PSNI colleagues and local community representatives to address this worrying trend.

"We would ask everyone to please be respectful of our hospital and community sites to help keep them safe places for your family and friends to attend."

Police say they are aware of reports relating to "drug dealing activity" in the vicinity of the Royal Victoria Hospital.