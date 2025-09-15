Talks between PSNI and Department for Infrastructure over paramilitary flags welcomed

TALKS between the PSNI and the Department for Infrastructure on how to deal with the erection of paramilitary flags in the North have been welcomed.

At a meeting of the Policing Board, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Bobby Singleton revealed that talks have been taking place between the police and the department, which is led by Sinn Féin minister Liz Kimmins.

He said police have sought “to put our own house in order first” adding that “clear guidance” has been given to officers and staff.

He added that senior officers had a meeting with the Infrastructure minister in June and “there’s a clear commitment from them to work with us on an improved MoU (Memorandum of Understanding).

However, he added that police “retain operational discretion as to how we act”.

North Belfast MP John Finucane welcomed the progress and reiterated calls for action against those who display paramilitary flags and emblems.

“The sight of paramilitary flags, often used to control and intimidate communities, is something that must be dealt with,” he said.

“It’s welcome that work is progressing to reach an agreement with the police on dealing with these flags.

“The PSNI must step up and do more, not just to remove these flags, but also to prosecute those responsible for driving fear and misery into the community.

“Paramilitarism, and the criminality associated with it, has no place in our society and must face a robust response and clampdown.”