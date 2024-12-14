Whiterock Children's Centre Christmas Appeal to support 400-500 children

FAMILIES in the Upper Springfield and Whiterock area will have a better Christmas this year thanks to the annual Whiterock Children's Centre appeal.

The appeal has been supporting local families since 2010 and last year the generosity of people, organisations and businesses helped 177 families.

After starting the appeal following Halloween, centre director Deirdre Walsh says the generosity has been "enormous."

"This year's appeal has been bigger and better than ever before," she explained. "We depend on the public supporting us. The generosity has been enormous from people. It is local people helping local people

"The demand is huge. We will be helping 400-500 children, which equates to 150-200 families.

"I say every year about how bad people are getting it and this year is the worst yet. The cost of living has increased more. Pensioners aren’t getting the heating allowance so can’t help their families.

"There is just no kind of support out there.

"We have been doing this for 14 years. I know a lot of other community organisations are doing similar toy appeals. We want as many families as possible to have a happy Christmas. It is a godsend for many people."

You can donate to the appeal by calling into the centre at 12a Whiterock Gardens. All new items of toys, clothes and vouchers are accepted.

Donations are open to next Friday (December 20) or you can donate via Paypal here.