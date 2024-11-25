Plans to cut out-of-hours GP service put before the public

GP SERVICE: Knockbreda Health and Wellbeing Centre is one of two out-of-hours GP sites in Belfast

PLANS to close one of two out-of-hours GP sites in Belfast are to be laid before the public.

The Belfast Trust is responsible for the provision of GP out-of-hours services for Belfast and currently has two sites – Knockbreda Health and Wellbeing Centre serving South and East Belfast, and Beldoc on the Crumlin Road for patients in North and West Belfast.

The Belfast Trust has argued for some time that there have been "challenges" in maintaining out-of-hours service provision at the two bases.

A spokesperson said: "In order to make the best use of public monies, we consider it would be more cost-effective and more efficient to provide the service from one base, alongside the relatively newly established Phone First service.

"Moving to one site with the newly introduced skill mix would make considerable economies of scale by consolidating resources and would address the significant, increasing overspend that the service is facing year on year.

"Evidence has shown that the current model is no longer sustainable and frequently, unfortunately we have had to close one site due to workforce issues."

As part of an upcoming consultation, two information events will be held in South Belfast to share the proposed changes. They will take place on November 28 from 2pm to 3.30pm at the Olympia Leisure Centre and on December 5 from 7pm to 8.30pm at Knockbracken Healthcare Park.

Reacting to the news, Sinn Féin South Belfast MLA Deirdre Hargey said: “I am concerned at the Trust’s intention to close the out of hours service at Knockbreda Health and Wellbeing Centre in south Belfast.

“This is a vital service for local people who need a GP during unsociable hours, and it must be maintained. All communities deserve health services which are of good quality and accessible. I will be writing to the Belfast Trust to highlight my concerns, particularly around the lack of consultation and engagement with the community."

An online public consultation will close on Thursday, January 2, 2025.