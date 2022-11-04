Halloween hooley at An Droichead goes down a storm

Thursday saw An Droichead host their annual pumpkin patch event as Gaeilge. The annual event, which began four years ago, has been a large part of the Halloween festivities at Droichead. The event is a favourite with children and staff alike.

The day was filled with Samhain, Autumn and Halloween activities and the children were invited to wear fancy dress and spent the day playing in the outdoors. The children chose their own pumpkins to carve, went for wheel barrow rides, heard spooky Halloween stories and enjoyed toasting marshmallows, drinking hot chocolate and dunking for apples.

The festive event brought together an opportunity for both fun and learning with much of the activity taking place in nature reinforcing An Droichead’s outdoor learning experiences. The experience encourages independence and choice by providing the opportunity for the children to roam freely while also reinforcing their language around the Halloween period.