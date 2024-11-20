St Oliver Plunkett pupils learn of the benefits of healthy living

GREAT CRAIC: Pupils took part in workout sessions as part of the Big Healthy Breakfast Challenge

PUPILS at St Oliver Plunkett Primary School have learnt of the benefits of healthy living by taking part in the Big Healthy Breakfast Challenge.

Pupils participated in a range of healthy activities including the Daily Mile, classroom Brain Gym, educational lessons and arts and crafts based on healthy eating, well-being, as well as the importance of a healthy breakfast. Pupils were also put through their paces with work out sessions.

Many pupils sent images of their healthy breakfast to their class teacher. Each pupil went home with a bottle of water and a fruit goodie nag.

Evidence suggests that there are many health benefits from eating breakfast. It improves energy levels and the ability to concentrate in the short term. It can help with better weight management, reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes and heart disease in the long term.

Principal Paddy McCabe said: "As well as raising much-needed funds for school this was a great opportunity for us to come together to highlight the benefits of healthy living to our children.

"Encouraging our children to develop a healthy, active lifestyle will hopefully lay the foundation for a lifetime of well-being. By fostering a love for physical activity and making nutritious choices fun and engaging our hope is to empower our children to thrive both physically and mentally.

"Together, as a community, we can inspire the next generation to lead happier, healthier lives. Above all else it has been a great day filled with laughter as well as one or two teachers gasping for breath."