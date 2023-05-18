Rab Kerr remembered for his 'bravery and unselfishness' during the 1983 Great Escape

TRIBUTES have been paid to lifelong republican and former blanketman Robert 'Rab' Kerr.

A former IRA prisoner, he spent three years on the blanket protest in the H-Blocks and took part in the republican prisoners’ escape from the Maze prison in 1983.

The father-of-three, who was married to former Sinn Féin MLA Jennifer McCann, passed away suddenly in hospital on Sunday.

He spent a total of 18 years in prison between the late 1970s and 1997.

During his time in the H-Blocks Rab also studied Social Sciences with The Open University in 1985 and 1986, as well as completing Technology courses in 1992 and 1993.

After his release, he continued his interest in Computing and IT, completing further courses while working as a community worker and publishing a number of books, including The Belfast Mural Guide to help visitors navigate the city’s various murals.

Ex-prisoner Nigel McDermott said that Rab looked after “all things computer-related” on the prison wing.

"I first met Big Rab in early 1994 as he was nearing the end of his sentence," he said.

"We had computers in the class room by this stage. They weren't connected to the internet or anything but we kept education documents on them and some genius had written programmes that meant we could do our tuckshop orders and football rotas on.

"Rab was a bit of a computer geek and he looked after all things computer related on that wing. As he was getting out shortly he decided to pass the baton on and show me all about them.

"Of course Rab is best known for his unbelievable bravery and unselfishness during the Great Escape of 1983.

"Whenever the escape started to go awry at the Tally Lodge and the lads had to make a run for it Big Rab did not hesitate for one second when he was asked to stay behind and guard a room full of screws to give the rest of the lads a few extra minutes to get away.

"Not only did he agree to this knowing he wouldn't get away but he also knew that once the screws realised they had the greater numbers they would attack him and give him the beating of his life. However Rab was an ex-blanket man and he was used to beatings and he knew what comradery and self-sacrifice was.

"Above all else he was a gentleman and one of the most dependable people you could ever meet.

"The wider republican family are that little bit poorer for his irreplaceable loss. My deepest condolences to Jennifer and all his clan."

Republican ex-prisoners group Tar Isteach described Rab as a "dear friend".

"We at Tar Isteach cannot come to terms with the sudden loss of our dear friend Rab Kerr," they said.

"Rab was at the heart of Tar Isteach, committed to it and supporting the political ex-prisoner community. As he was to everything that he held dear, his family, his community and his country. He cannot be replaced. Political ex-prisoner, blanket man and community activist, a man of distinction, and dedication.

"We extend our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to Jennifer, his children, brothers, sister, wider family circle, friends and comrades."

The remains of Rab Kerr will leave his family home, 4 Magnolia Park in Twinbrook on Friday (May 19) at 6pm, for the main oration at the Twinbrook memorial garden on Gardenmore Road. Service at Roselawn Crematorium to follow on Wednesday, May 24 at 12 noon.

Rab was the beloved husband of Jennifer and much loved father of Meadhbh, Sáerlaith and Fionntan.