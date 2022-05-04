Unable to find a home, Rachael dropped out of university

A YOUNG North Belfast woman has spoken of her stress due to crippling housing waiting lists in the area.

Rachael Pierce (21) has not had a stable home since her mum passed away in 2009. The situation she says is so bad that it caused her to drop out of university.

Rachael, from the Cliftonville area also has Oldpark, Ardoyne and Ligoniel on her areas of choice but has been told on numerous occasions there are no houses available.

Speaking to the North Belfast News, she said: "I have been sofa-surfing since September 2020.

"My back is in agony because of it and I am on different types of medication for the pain.

"I have been told I have no hope of getting accommodation or any more points. I cannot physically get any more because I am not pregnant and I don’t have a child.

"I am never off the phone to the Housing Executive, many times in tears. My mental health is deteriorating.

"I just can’t cope with it anymore. I also have a sick line into work due to the stress."

A spokesperson for the Housing Executive said: “This applicant has requested single bed accommodation in Cliftonville, an area of high housing demand and low housing turnover.

“We have encouraged the applicant to consider other areas where housing may be more readily available and provided advice on broader housing options.

“We have previously offered temporary accommodation, but this was declined.

“We will continue to work to find a suitable housing solution in this case.”