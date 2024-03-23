120 new homes earmarked for two North Belfast sites

120 new homes are set for North Belfast, Radius Housing has announced.

The housing body has launched a tender process to appoint an architect to develop the new homes and transform two sites in the Cavehill and Westland Road area.

The mixed-use £21 million estimated project, planned to complete by 2029, will also refurbish an existing parish hall on Cavehill Road to become a new club house for the Cliftonville Golf Club.

Radius say the scheme will include both social and affordable housing, adjoining and fully integrating with the provision of an upgraded club house and community facility for Cliftonville Golf Club. An overall winner of the tender competition is due to be announced in May or June this year.

Last week, local residents of the Westland Road contacted us to express their concerns over plans to build social housing in the area.

Radius Housing confirmed the tender process to appoint the architect who will develop the proposal and layout, which would inform the consultation and planning application.