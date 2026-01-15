A WEST Belfast theatre producer has been named in The Stage 100 – the definitive annual list of the most influential figures in UK theatre and the performing arts.

Andersonstown man Liam McMullan, Executive Director at The Barn Theatre in Cirencester, Gloucestershire, was named alongside Artistic Director and CEO at the theatre, Iwan Lewis.

Liam said: “It’s a proud moment for a fully unsubsidised regional producing house. We’ve shown that bold work made in Cirencester can resonate nationally — through smart partnerships, community focus, and an audience-first approach.”

His colleague Iwan Lewis added: “I’m delighted to be acknowledged in The Stage 100 — but in reality it takes a village, which is the wonderful Barn team.

“This recognition belongs to our artists, staff, audiences and partners who power the Barn every day.”



Liam's theatre producing credits include the Aisling Award winning In The Name of The Son – The Gerry Conlon Story; The History of The Troubles (accordin’ to my Da); and The Miami Showband Story.