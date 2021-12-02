Cliftonville fans urged to donate to local food bank

CLIFTONVILLE FC fans are being urged to donate whatever items they can to support a local food bank this weekend.

The club will host their seventh annual food bank collection ahead of the Reds Danske Bank Premiership fixture with Ballymena United on Saturday at Solitude, kick-off at 3pm.

The items collected will be donated to The People’s Foodbank – formerly known as the North Belfast Advice Partnership – in their Christmas drive to support families within the local community.

Supporters are invited to bring foods – with particular recommendations for easy-to-carry items such as Smash dried potatoes, Fray Bentos pies, corned meat and tinned ham, which will be gathered at a specially designated area near the Solitude turnstiles.

A club spokesperson said: "Since the Foodbank’s establishment in 2014, the group have assisted thousands of families with crisis intervention food parcels and Christmas Hhampers as well as distributing in excess of 10,000 meals to households in North Belfast.

"This ensures struggling families are able to have three well-balanced, nutritional meals per day while many of them are experiencing emotional, health or financial problems.

"In addition to the forthcoming collection, we would urge our fans to make their own regular donations – no matter how big or small – to ensure that those around us who need our help can benefit from it."

Items sought for Food Bank Collection:

Rice/ Pasta/ Noodles

Jars of Cook-In Sauces

Soups

Jams

Tea/ Coffee/ Sugar

Biscuits/ Chocolates

Desserts

Tins of Peas/ Carrots/ Beans

Tin Fruit/ Custard/ Jelly

Cereal

Tins of Meat/ Fish

Toiletries

Washing-Up Liquid

Washing Powder

Nappies

Baby Wipes

Talcum Powder

Talcum Powder Baby Shampoo

Long Life Milk

Vouchers for Asda/ Tesco (for milk, bread etc)

In addition, any toys, books, selection boxes or cuddly toys that could be given as presents to children would be welcome, as well as children’s pyjamas, underwear, hats, scarves and gloves.