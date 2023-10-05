Order at Regal Furniture now in time for Christmas

REGAL Furniture warehouse have been at the heart of the community in West Belfast for over 45 years, providing furniture and reupholstering services for homes, hospitality and the caravan industry.

In addition to these services, their massive showroom at Hannahstown Industrial Estate, is full to the brim with sofas, chairs, tables and dining sets on display.

With a wide range of items, all of their furniture is made to order and can be made to fit different sized spaces.

Regal Furniture Warehouse also have a wide range of fabrics to choose from with high-end quality items at factory prices.

Patrick O'Neill said the flexibility of the business for customers is their main selling point.

"We have a full range in the showroom. We make any sofa, any size and using any fabric," he explained.

"We aim to make it for you in just an eight-week guarantee. If you have a specific size, we can make it the exact size for you also. It is a very flexible service.

"It is a busy time of year for us. With our eight-week turnaround, order now and have your new piece of furniture in the house in time for Christmas."

Regal Furniture also offer a caravan seating upholstery service. Send pictures of your caravan seating for price and choose from a large range of fabrics.

They also recover dining chairs from £45 per chair.

For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

Regal Furniture

Unit 16

Hannahstown Industrial Estate

Belfast

BT17 0LT

Opened Monday-Friday, 10.30am-4.30pm

Tel: 028 9060 5759