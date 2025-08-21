Relief and joy for many as GCSE results day arrives

STUDENTS across Belfast are celebrating today after receiving their GCSE results.

At All Saints College on Beechmount Avenue excitement filled the halls as pupils gathered to collect their grades. Among them was Ethan O’Rourke who was thrilled with his results and plans to return to school in September to study A-Levels in Law, Psychology, Art, and ICT.

All Saints Principal Damien Coyle with pupil Ethan O'Rourke this morning

“I wasn’t tense (when collecting results), but now I’m overexcited. It’s sinking in that this actually went really well,” he said.

Principal Damien Coyle praised the efforts of the school community.

“We’re absolutely delighted for every one of our students. Their hard work and dedication has truly paid off," he said.

“I want to acknowledge the support of our parents and the dedication of our staff. We always talk about our school being a family — it’s a co-effort, everybody played their part to contribute to the success.”

Vice-Principal Sean Quinn highlighted the significance of this year’s results.

Jumping for joy at All Saints College

“This is our most successful set of GCSE results in the history of All Saints College since it was formed six years ago," he said. "The results that the kids have achieved have been through various levels of adversity. This particular cohort of children transitioned from primary to post-primary during COVID, so they automatically faced an uphill battle from the outset.”

Fellow Vice-Principal Grace McCallion added: “There are results from some children who, when you look at them starting off in Year 8, might not have suggested that they would have the fabulous achievement that they were going to open and read this morning. The whole growth mindset is alive and well at All Saints College. Everything is theirs to be achieved with hard work.”



Over at Malone Integrated College in Finaghy there was a similar atmosphere as pupils arrived to collect their GCSE results.

Malone College pupils Moneca Ajala, Osa Bello and Nina Kutek check their results

Just like at All Saints College, Malone College recorded the best results in the history of the school.

Student Osa Bello received amazing results with an A* in English Language and an A in English Literature and Business. She hopes to study Business, Geography and Economics for her A-Levels.

Student Moneca Ajala also received fabulous grades with an A in English Language and Literature, as well as a C* in her Double Award Science, History, and Maths. She plans to study English Literature, History, and Government & Politics at A-Level.

Soon to be retired Principal, Katrina Moore was overjoyed. “I’m absolutely delighted for the young people, I’m just so proud of them. They deserve everything they got, so I’m really over the moon," she said.

Osa Bello with Malone College Principal Katrina Moore

“Our teachers go above and beyond, and our parents are amazing. That partnership is what’s so special — this is like our family, because these kids spend so much of their time here, so we’re all working together for the kids.”

For those disappointed with their results, she offered reassurance. “It’s only a piece of paper, it doesn’t define who you are, and it’s not the end of the world. And that’s what we’re here for — to give the help and support.”

To add to the emotion, today marked Principal Moore’s last day before retirement.

“This is my last day, so it’s all a bit emotional. I’m delighted because we had fabulous A-Levels last week and amazing GCSEs today.”