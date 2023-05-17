Liam Stewart remembered as a 'St Gall's legend'

TRIBUTES have been pouring in in memory of GAA stalwart and former St Gall's chairman and club president Liam Stewart



Liam passed away on Sunday evening after a long-term battle with illness.



Liam was chairman of the club for many years and oversaw countless Antrim championships during his tenure. However, the club’s famous All-Ireland victory, during their centenary year over Clare side Killmurry-Ibrickane on St Patrick’s Day 2010, will be one that will live long in the memory.



Antrim GAA released a statement with a tribute to Liam after his passing.



“Sad news to bring the loss of Naomh Gall former Chairman and Club Vice-President Liam Stewart. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and wider club community at this sad time. Our Lady Queen of the Gael pray for him.



“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam”



In a club statement Naomh Gall remembered Liam and thanked his dedication to the club.



“It is with a deep sense of loss that we have just learned of the death of our former Chairman and Club Vice-President Liam Stewart. Liam was a stalwart member of Naomh Gall and dedicated a huge part of his life to every aspect of club life.



“Our thoughts and prayers are with his loving wife Jean, his children Mairead and Karl, their partners and young families and all of the extended Stewart family.

Our Lady Queen of the Gael pray for him.”



Former Naomh Gall player Conor McGourty touched on Liam’s status within the club.



“A proper St Gall's legend. A gentleman that was pivotal in running the club for years. Thinking of his family. Rip Liam”.

Liam's funeral will take place tomorrow morning, Thursday, with Requiem Mass at 10am in St Agnes' Church.