Let there be light: Residents make Alexandra Park plea

A NORTH Belfast residents' group have started an online petition calling for street lighting to be installed at Alexandra Park.

Newington Residents' Group was set up in September last year with the aim of improving their local area and making it a cleaner, more beautiful and safer place to live.

Carrie-Anne McAlonan McCrudden from the group says lighting in the park would make users feel safer and prevent anti-social behaviour.

“Alexandra Park has been plagued by anti-social behaviour and is home to the only peace wall built inside a park in Europe.

“Street lighting would allow families, runners and dog walkers to use the park in the darker evenings and mornings and help them to feel safer.

“It would also really help prevent anti-social behaviour in the park and is hopefully a step in the right direction for us as a community to help make positive changes for our part of the city.

“We are so lucky to have a park on our doorstep but it really needs a bit of attention.

“We are still a new group and slowly finding out feet. We want to make our area a cleaner, more beautiful and safer place to live.

“We want to empower residents to get involved with community projects, events and any training that might be available.”

You can sign the petition here.