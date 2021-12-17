Residents call for better cycling infrastructure in North Belfast

BETTER CYCLING ROUTES: Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon met with local residents’ group, the North Belfast Cycle Campaign on the Limestone Road Brian Morrison Photography

A LOCAL residents' group have launched a campaign for better cycling infrastructure in North Belfast.

The North Belfast Cycle Campaign are a range of everyday cyclists including families doing the school-run and commuters who have come together to campaign for safe, well-integrated cycle lanes in the area.

A key initiative that prompted the group to form was the announcement of a protected cycle lane on the Limestone and Cavehill Roads as part of the Belfast Cycling Network Plan. Work is set to begin on the Limestone Road section in the New Year.

The Campaign’s core aims are:

1) Support the development of the Cavehill Road/Limestone Road cycle lane and connections to the city centre and beyond.

2) Promote the benefits of active travel in North Belfast.

3) Connect with other cycling activists and advocate for active travel in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Clare Moore, one of the founders, has been advocating for better cycling infrastructure in the area for 30 years.

"If you compare cycling infrastructure in North Belfast to say South or East we are really under-served," she explained.

"We want to correct that and believe it will help regenerate and improve this part of the city.

“I think there are a lot of people who would be interested in cycling but may be too nervous, and I understand that.

"The way our roads are structured at the minute means it puts people in competition – drivers in competition with cyclists, and cyclists in competition with walkers. That's just really unfortunate.

"Protected cycling infrastructure is necessary so people can take their first journey to the shops on bike.”

“The cycle lane on the Limestone and Cavehill Roads is a key route into the city centre for school-children, commuters and shoppers.

“We really want to see this built and support people to travel by bike which will have all sorts of benefits for our health and the environment.”

Last week, the group met with local North Belfast SDLP MLA and Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon.

Speaking after, the Minister said: "I am delighted to be part of the launch of the North Belfast Cycle Campaign.

"I want to thank the group for their encouragement and support for better active travel routes in the city and I look forward to working with them in delivering the Belfast Cycling Network.

"Groups like ‘North Belfast’ have a key role in promoting the ‘active travel’ message and I am keen that more groups that advocate for cycling and active travel generally set up around the city to help promote and push the message of the benefits of walking, wheeling and cycling.

“Groups such as this, can also be of great support to people who are willing to consider leaving the car at home and becoming active on their daily journey. They are also of great support to my Department in helping develop better cycling infrastructure in their areas.”