Restoration work could lead to the reopening of Clifton Street Cemetery

RESTORATION works is underway at Clifton Street Cemetery, one of North Belfast’s most significant historical sites.

The landmark is undergoing long-awaited restoration and safety works.

The cemetery, which first opened its gates in 1797, is the final resting place of many notable figures including Mary Ann McCracken and her brother Henry Joy McCracken, as well as Dr William Drennan. It also provides a unique insight into the social and political development of the city.

For years, local Sinn Féin councillor JJ Magee has been working alongside Belfast City Council officials to push for improvements to the site. Currently, public access is limited and can only be arranged by appointment through the Council.

Councillor Magee hopes that the upcoming works will pave the way for the cemetery to be open more regularly as a key historical attraction.

“This has been a project we have been pushing for many years,” he said. “There are signs from Belfast city centre directing visitors here, but when they arrive, they find it locked.

"This cemetery is a key part of Belfast’s heritage and should be part of the offering for tourists and visitors.”

The improvement works are set to last until October 20.

North Belfast MLA Carál Ní Chuilín welcomed the project, describing it as a positive step forward for the area.

“This is a fantastic step in releasing the potential of this historic site,” she said. “We will continue to work with Belfast City Council on a long-term plan for the cemetery once these works are completed. This is great news for North Belfast.”