Resurfacing scheme under way on Carryduff road

A £245,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme in Carryduff commenced this week.

The resurfacing scheme, which will extend from the junction of the Saintfield Road to beyond the junction of the Upper Mealough Road will bring significant benefits for road users.

To facilitate the scheme, it will be necessary to implement weekday road closures between the hours of 8am and 5pm for the duration of the works from Mealough Drive to Moorcroft Road until Friday, May 24.

During periods of closure a diversion will operate via the Mealough Road, Front Road, Comber Road, the B178 Hillsborough Road, the A24 Ballynahinch Road and the A24 Saintfield Road – and vice versa. Local access for residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.

The Department for Infrastructure has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience,. However, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 24. However, the Department say they will keep the public informed of any change.