Families can contribute to RFJ Remembering Quilt

REMEMBERING QUILT: Families are being invited to contribute to the quilt this year

RELATIVES For Justice (RFJ) are inviting families whose loved one was killed during the recent conflict to contribute to a special memorial.

The 'Remembering Quilt', which was launched in 2001 is the the largest and most inclusive memorial to those killed on the island of Ireland during our recent conflict.

Families from all backgrounds and affected by all actors to the conflict completed 9x9inch squares, each dedicated to their loved ones. Each square is a testimony to memory and love.

The quilt, now 50 feet long, has travelled the globe and featured at New York City Hall, Boston City Library, Belfast City Hall and countless community venues and halls across Ireland and Britain.

Relatives for Justice has received numerous requests to reopen classes and workshops so that even more families can create their own squares and add them to the quilt, and this summer they are doing just that.

Speaking at an open day for the Quilt in their Head Office this week, RFJ CEO Mark Thompson said: “We are delighted that we can now offer online and in person classes to those who have expressed an interest and we are seeking to include as many families as possible.

"The hands that rocked the cradles and nursed those remembered, that laid them out and carried their coffins, are the same hands that make these squares. We value every single family that approaches us.

"Every single family will be supported as they transform the feelings inside them into beautiful and symbolic pieces for the quilt. We are also delighted that these workshops can be held in person and online, as we know that this blended approach really does include those who can be isolated for varying reasons.”

The quilt is open to any family whose loved one was killed during the recent conflict and Mary-Kate Quinn, RFJ’s Family Support Coordinator is available to support those families on marykate@relativesforjustice.com or by ringing 028 90627171.