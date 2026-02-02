ROAD repairs at Colinmill in Poleglass have been welcomed.

After years of lobbying, the junction at Colinmill on Pembroke Loop Road has been repaired.

Sinn Féin Councillor Caoimhín McCann said the development is good news for drivers in Poleglass now that the road at the junction to Colinmill has been repaired.

“After years of lobbying getting this done is a big win," he added. “Coupled with the repairs earlier last year at the bus stop, this stretch of road is now in a much better state.

“I’ll keep lobbying for repairs across the area but I’m really delighted to finally get this one done.”

MLA Danny Baker said bringing investment into roads in the Colin is a priority for Sinn Féin.

“We will continue to utilise our political strength to lobby for resurfacing, repairs and improvements across the area.

“We are particularly keen to have resurfacing works in Woodside carried out, and will continue to press for this, as well as repair works elsewhere.”

He added: “Woodside estate is currently on the resurfacing list, and we want to see work completed as soon as possible The works carried out are a great start and will make a real difference to drivers in the area."