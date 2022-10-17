Book launch: Noraid role in conflict explored

A NEW book exploring the role Noraid played during the conflict is to be launched this week.

'Noraid and the Northern Ireland Troubles, 1970-1994' by Robert Collins will be launched in Áras Uí Chonghaile/James Connolly Visitor Centre next Tuesday (October 18) at 7pm.

Since the end of the eighteenth century, the United States has offered sanctuary and support to Irish men and women engaged in the struggle for Irish independence from Britain.

When violence broke out in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, the newly formed Provisional IRA again turned to the Irish American community for assistance. Founded in 1970, Irish Northern Aid (Noraid) became the chief moral and financial supporters of the republican movement, raising millions of dollars.

The book represents a unique examination of an organisation that was never too far from the headlines in Ireland, the UK and the US.

Featuring interviews with a number of key individuals, including former national publicity director Martin Galvin, the book combines these accounts with archival research, contemporary newspaper reports and considerable secondary research to produce a compelling narrative that should be critical reading for anyone interested in Irish-American history and the Troubles.

Author Robert Collins will be joined by Martin Galvin (on Zoom) and commentator Andrée Murphy, who will chair a discussion.

Speaking about the book launch, Andrée said: "This book makes a significant historical contribution to our past and the crucial role played by Irish Americans with endless attempts by successive British administrations to vilify and demonise our community by spreading misinformation.

"Noraid provided a platform for uncensored information, political messaging, and access for Irish-Americans, and US citizens, to visit the North and see for themselves first hand what was happening on the ground, in the prisons and monitor the courts and criminal justice system.

"Noraid also brought people to the US, highlighting injustices and shining a light on violations.

"This book examines all these themes through interviews and historical records of the time.

"I would encourage people to attend the launch and get an informed insight into this crucial part of our recent past."

Noraid and the Northern Ireland Troubles, 1970-1994 by Robert Collins (Four Courts Press, £45/€50)