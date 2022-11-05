WATCH: Finishing touches being put to stunning new Roddy's heritage centre

JEWEL IN THE CROWN: The new Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre is rapidly developing Jim Corr

THIS week I was treated to a tour of the stunning new Roddy McCorley Republican Heritage Centre, which is due to open within months.

The new visitor attraction at the foothills of the Black Mountain will include an Irish history museum, visitor and interpretive centre incorporating a 104-seater restaurant, entertainment space, outdoor terraced areas, women’s commemorative garden and heritage trail.

Director of the Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre, Davy McGivern, showed me around as the multi-million new development begins to take shape.

Director David McGivern inside the new build

The internal modifications to the existing building include improvement to the infrastructure of the entire site. The build extension is approximately 5000 sq. ft. and includes a world class museum and heritage centre, a modern and vibrant public bar and a 104-seater restaurant showcasing fine Irish cuisine drawing on the experience and expertise of renowned Belfast chefs and restaurateurs. In addition, there will be a games room incorporating snooker and pool tables, live televised games, a contemporary entertainment venue and – given the breathtaking location – what's sure to be a highly sought-after wedding and banqueting venue.

Redhead International were brought in to design and lay out the museum space to create and develop a key city tourist trail landmark.

Director David McGivern

“The museum will be sectioned into twelve separate sections” Davy told us.

“There will be wall signage with titles and subtitles telling you what the era is with artefacts in each section. The section will start off with 1798 and Roddy McCorley, then there will be a section on 1916, but the main thrust of the remaining ten sections will be of the most recent phase of Irish struggle. We wanted to be reflective of our local community and reflective of our most recent history.”

The top terrace of the building showcases spectacular views of Belfast from the Belfast cranes, the Black Mountain, the Balls on the Falls, Stormont and the Mourne Mountains.

“When we have it finished, we'll have enough to cater for everybody, the restaurant, the heritage trial outside, the women’s garden, the snooker room and games room and the lounge area for music at night. Everyone’s wishes can be catered for on the one site,” adds Davy.

The visitor centre is certain to be a attraction for people within the local area, the wider city and throughout the country. While the date of opening is still to be confirmed, Davy says that it will be a matter of months before the vision becomes a reality.

The centre will also be providing various employment opportunities for both full time and part time roles including museum curator, front of house staff, maintenance staff, bar staff, kitchen and restaurant staff.

An aerial view of the site

“We’re looking between 23 and 25 additional staff, so from a staff of currently eight that brings it to 33 or 34” says Davy.

External modifications will include new entrance signage, improved access, environment improvements, a new internal road layout, an increase in car parking space and disabled parking and access.

“We’re trying to do as much bilingual signage across the museum, all the artefacts in the museum will have bilingual description of them and the signage on the front of the road will be in Irish with English translation," continues Davy.

“We started off 50 years ago with nothing, then the club acquired three Council garages so the club was basically the size of three saloon cars. Then we moved here in 1984 and the rest is history. as they say.”