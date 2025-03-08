Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre shortlisted for prestigious design awards

THE Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre on the Glen Road has been named as one of seven nominees at this year’s Royal Society of Ulster Architects (RSUA) Design Awards.

The awards aim to celebrate outstanding designs which consider environmental impact, carbon footprint, and long-term sustainability.

The Roddy McCorley Heritage Centre reopened in September 2023 following a refurbishment project designed by McGurk Architects.

Director, Davy McGivern said he was delighted with recognition for the building.

"The nomination is all down to the hard work of McGurk Architects in Magherafelt," he said. "There are other prestigious buildings shortlisted and we are delighted to be even considered for the award.

"Our new heritage centre has been so positive for West Belfast. I think the award is recognition for what we have brought to West Belfast in terms of tourism.

"We are delighted to welcome so many international visitors to the centre now."

Two Queen's University Belfast projects – The One Elmwood student union building, designed by Hawkins/Brown and RPP Architects and the new business school student hub designed by TODD Architects has also been shortlisted.

Templemore Baths, a redeveloped Victorian leisure centre in East Belfast designed by McAdam Design and Consarc Design Group is also on the shortlist.

The New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre in Derry, designed by McGurk Architects, as well as Silver Bark House in Hillsborough (Marshall McCann Architects) and Light House (McGonigle McGrath Architects) in Holywood make-up the remaining nominees.

Ciarán Fox, Director of RSUA said: “This year’s shortlist is a wonderful blend of the old and the new. It’s great to see innovative architecture breathing life into existing structures.

"It’s one of the most sustainable moves a client can make. We also have a couple of new builds which are excellent examples of successfully delivering the low-carbon agenda in a beautiful way.

“We are proud to recognise and celebrate the architects, clients, and wider teams who have contributed to these projects, each demonstrating elements of delight, invention or ambition deserving of further examination.”