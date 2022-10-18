Róise's 'heart is broken' for her home village Creeslough

A CREESLOUGH native who works in North Belfast says her heart is broken after the recent tragedy in her home village.

Ten people were killed in a blast at a service station in the small village in County Donegal on October 7.

Last week, funerals began for the ten victims of the blast. They were: James O Flaherty (48), Jessica Gallagher (24), Martin McGill (49), Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son

James Monaghan (13), Hugh Kelly (59), Martina Martin (49), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter, Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5) and Leona Harper (14).

Róise Connor, who owns Róise Pilates Belfast which is based on the Antrim Road, said she feels "helpless" after hearing of the tragedy.

"Creeslough in Co Donegal is my home village," she said.

"This is where I lived for the first five years of my life. Every time I return it still feels like home and a safe haven.

"This is because the people are truly beautiful, they are kind, warm and generous, they would do anything for you.

"It breaks my heart what the Creeslough people have had to endure since Friday, they have been so brave and courageous even though they have lost so many people close to them."

A GoFundMe page, set up to help the families of the deceased and injured through these challenging times ahead has raised over €355,000 at the time of writing.

"I feel completely helpless in Belfast, so I just want to share how you can help the people of Creeslough," added Róise.

"If you have anything to spare it would be wonderful if you could donate any amount to the community via the GoFundMe here."

An investigation is under way into the cause of the explosion but police have said it appears to have been an accident.

The building complex where the blast occurred included a service station, convenience shop and residential apartments.

The store, which included a post office, was the main shop serving the 400-strong village, which has been mourning an unprecedented loss of life in its community.