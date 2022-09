Rose Street fun day brings residents together

FUN DAY: Karen Montgomery (Radius Housing), Conall Jennings, Eimear Gallagher and Ronan Convery (the Consumer Council) at the Fun Day

THE Consumer Council and Radius Housing held a Fun Day for local residents of Rose Street in the Springfield area of West Belfast.

The event saw local residents enjoying a variety of fun games throughout the day with plenty of activities that kept both parents and children busy.

This included a bouncy castle, kids’ party bus, face painting, and games designed to educate, inform, and empower residents about their consumer rights.