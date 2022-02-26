Reprint for Rosemary's book 'Ardoyne Love Story' due to popular demand

NEW BOOK: Ardoyne woman Rosemary McMahon wrote the book in memory of her husband Frankie Donnelly

AN Ardoyne woman is hoping to evoke memories of the past in a new book written in memory of her late husband.

Rosemary McMahon (64) released ‘For Frankie: An Ardoyne Love Story’ before Christmas and has recently ordered a reprint due to its popularity.

The book tells the story of Rosemary’s life from losing her husband after just four months married to memories of growing up in Ardoyne right up to the present day.

IRA volunteer Frankie Donnelly (24) was killed along with Lawrence Montgomery when a bomb they were transporting exploded prematurely in Ardoyne shortly after 7.30am on Friday, January 5, 1979.

Speaking about the book, Rosemary said: “Frankie was 17 when we got together.

“I was four and a half months married and two months pregnant with my daughter when he was killed

“It is about growing up in Ardoyne and things that we did when back in those days.

“I wrote about general life up to the pandemic. I work in Primark and wrote a bit about the fire there as well.

“The feedback has been fantastic. Everyone who has read it has said how much they loved it.

“It has brought so many memories back for people. It has made people laugh one minute and cry the next.

“I have always done a bit of poetry and during lockdown I just wanted to get everything down on paper and into a book. It is also for people who didn’t meet Frankie.

“I don’t want people to forget him as well. I want people to remember him, especially my grandchildren when I am gone. The book will always be there for generations to come.”

‘For Frankie: An Ardoyne Love Story’ by Rosemary McMahon is available to buy in the Houben Centre in Ardoyne and An Cultúrlann on the Falls Road.