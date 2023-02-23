Royal Mail workers vote to continue strike action

FURTHER STRIKE ACTION: Royal Mail employees outside the Tomb Street HQ in Belfast during strike action in December

ROYAL Mail workers have overwhelmingly voted in favour of continuing their strike action following a successful re-ballot.

95 per cent of members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) voted in favour of continuing the postal strike.

Workers held strikes over the Christmas period and the new vote gives the union a six-month mandate for strike action as their dispute over pay, jobs and conditions continues.

Royal Mail has offered a pay deal it says is worth up to nine per cent over 18 months – but the CWU wants more given the rate at which prices are rising.

Supporting the CWU and postal workers this morning.



These workers have braved picket lines in bitter cold weather to fight for fair wages for themselves and to defend a postal service for all. #StandByYourPost pic.twitter.com/XcJckd5tYs — Gerry Carroll (@GerryCarrollPBP) December 23, 2022

CWU General Secretary Dave Ward said: "This vote is a historic testament to CWU members across the country who have stood firm against the most severe attacks faced by any set of workers since the miners.

"It is proof that postal workers will not accept their livelihoods being destroyed so that a few at the top can generate serious profits at their expense.

"It is proof that workers loyal to an historic institution like Royal Mail will not accept it being turned into an Uber-style, bog-standard gig economy employer.

"It is proof that for Royal Mail to begin functioning normally again, there needs to be a change in negotiating approach from its leadership that recognises the depth of feeling from the workforce that make their company.

"These people will never be bullied, intimidated or harassed into submission, and this result is a concrete demonstration of that spirit."

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: "We are disappointed that the CWU members who took part in the ballot have voted to take further industrial action.

"Even the threat of more strike action by the CWU means more customers will switch their parcel business to our competitors.

"We remain committed to getting around the table with the CWU, resolving this dispute and agreeing a pay and change deal for our people.

"Should the CWU announce further strike action, we have plans to minimise disruption and get our services back to normal as soon as possible to keep people, businesses and the country connected."