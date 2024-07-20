SAG Credit Union donates £1,000 to Good Morning Colin

SAG Credit Union has donated £1,000 to Good Morning Colin, a vital organisation supporting older and vulnerable residents in the Colin Neighbourhood Partnership area.

Good Morning Colin's mission is to combat loneliness and isolation for seniors across Colin, Dunmurry, and greater and rural Lisburn. They offer a daily phone service for friendly conversations, well-being checks, and referrals to additional support resources. Additionally, they host a calendar of social gatherings and outings, fostering a sense of community and connection among participants.

Good Morning Colin said they were delighted to receive the cheque, which will enable them to provide more activities for their older people over the summer period. This will enable them to bring older people out of the local environment for new experiences and to meet new people of a similar age.

Isabel Flood, Coordinator, Good Morning Colin said: "We are incredibly grateful for the generous donation from SAG Credit Union.

"This contribution will make a significant difference in our ability to support our volunteers and, ultimately, the older residents we serve.

"Thanks to SAG Credit Union, we can continue to provide a wide range of activities and events that help combat social isolation, improve mental and physical well-being, and foster a sense of community among our participants."

Sheena Joyce, manager of the SAG Credit Union, said. "As part of our 60th birthday celebrations we are giving back to fantastic causes that provide invaluable support to those living in the local community.

"Good Morning Colin is a fantastic organisation that makes a real difference in the lives of older people in Colin. We are delighted that they are able to use our donation to help them continue to provide such valuable services.”