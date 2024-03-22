SAG Credit Union coffee morning raises over £650 for NI Children’s Hospice

BIG HEARTS: Staff from SAG Credit Union in Andersonstown during their coffee morning on Thursday

SAG Credit Union in Andersonstown has raised over £650 for the NI Children’s Hospice thanks to a successful coffee morning.

Every year, staff and members come together to fundraise for charitable causes.

Following news of government funding cuts to the NI Children’s Hospice earlier this year, the credit union decided they wanted to support the charity by organising a coffee morning.

On Thursday local people joined SAG Credit Union staff members in their Andersonstown office to have a cuppa and chat. The event has raised much-needed funds for the hospice, which provides specialist palliative and end of life care for local children and their families.

SAG Credit Union Manager, Sheena Joyce, was delighted with the turnout on the day.

“This was a brilliant opportunity for our staff and members to support such a worthy cause," she said.

GOOD CAUSE: SAG staff members Seana Tracey, Shona Henderson and Una McGuinness at the coffee morning

"The NI Children’s Hospice provides a wide range of invaluable services to people with life limiting illnesses. I am delighted that we are able to help them provide fantastic care to sick babies, children and their families.

“I’d also like to thank the local businesses who generously donated to the event. This is a fantastic example of the great community spirit in Andersonstown and Poleglass.”

SAG Credit Union are also supporting the NI Children’s Hospice through their Easter ballot, with some excellent prizes up for grabs. Members can buy a ticket, at a cost of £1 by popping into their Andersonstown or Poleglass offices or by calling 028 9061 5669 and making a card payment.

The ballot will be drawn on Tuesday 26th March and has raised nearly £1,800 to date.