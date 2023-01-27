Sailortown Regeneration Group scoop prestigious Pride of Place award in Dublin

TOP AWARD: Sailortown Regeneration Group were recognised at the IPB Pride of Place Awards in Dublin

A NORTH Belfast group of volunteers who work to keep the name of Sailortown alive have scooped a prestigious award in the Pride of Place community awards in Dublin.

Sailortown Regeneration Group took top spot in the Pride of Place Awards Urban Neighbourhoods with a population under 3,000 category.

The awards, hosted by RTÉ’s Marty Whelan, took place in in front of 400 community volunteers from across the island at a gala ceremony in Dublin.

Judges called Sailortown a “unique and welcoming community” and paid tribute to the “unrelenting efforts” made by the volunteers to ensure the historic neighbourhood wasn’t forgotten.

“Apart from enjoying their visit – the pride, commitment, and dedication was palpable and left its mark on the inspired judges,” they added.

The Bawnmore area of North Belfast came runners up in the Best Housing Estate category.

The Pride of Place competition was initiated 20 years ago though a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development.

It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland and was hosted by Dublin City Council.

President Michael D. Higgins, who is Joint Patron of Co-operation Ireland, said the awards played an important role.

“The Pride of Place awards are a most important initiative, reminding us that creating societies that are ethical and inclusive is a task for all of our citizens, of all ages and circumstances.”

Pride of Place founder and Chairman Tom Dowling added: "It is 20 amazing years since the very first awards ceremony and the ethos of the awards has never changed.

"It continues to be about acknowledging and recognising in a meaningful manner the important caring work of all our communities as they continue their daily journey of making the path of life easier for all.”