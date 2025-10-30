Opportunity for Business to Salute Aisling heroes in our special supplement

CHAMPIONS: President Mary McAleese presented the Person of the Year Award to Martin McGuinness back in 2007. The award went jointly to Martin McGuinness and Ian Paisley.

It's Aisling Awards time with this year's celebration on 28 November at the Europa Hotel slated to the biggest — and most exciting — ever.

And local businesses and organisations can now raise a glass to the champions of the changing city by advertising in our special supplement coinciding with Belfast's 'Community Oscars'.

This year the Aisling Awards will pay special tribute to veteran community worker Annie Armstrong and peacebuilder the Rev Harold Good, alongside finalists in categories from Arts & Culture to Community Endeavour.

You can be part of the celebration by advertising in our special Aisling Awards supplement, published Thursday 27 November with the Andersonstown News, North Belfast News and South Belfast News, and shared online via belfastmedia.com.

"At a time when the focus is often on Belfast's challenges, let's really go all out to show our pride in those who are building a stronger city," said Belfast Media CEO Máirtín O Muilleoir.

You can advertise in our supplement by calling Linda on 02890-608822 or emailing l.greenan@belfastmedia.com.