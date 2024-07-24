Tributes to McGurk's victims campaigner Sam McClenaghan (94)

REMEMBERED: Robert McClenaghan and his father Sam pictured last year with the section of the Relatives for Justice’s (RFJ) Remembering Quilt quilt that Sam designed to remember his stepfather Philip Garry who was killed in the McGurk's Bar bombing

A STALWART of the McGurk's Bar campaign for truth and justice will be remembered as a "leading light and inspiration".

Sam McClenaghan (94) died on Monday, surrounded by his beloved family.

Sam dedicated his life to seeking justice and preserving the memory of those lost in the McGurk's Bar bombing, an atrocity that deeply affected his family and countless others.

15 people were killed in the UVF attack on December 4, 1971, including Sam's stepfather Philip Garry (73).

As a campaigner, Sam's dedication was unparalleled. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the memories of the victims of the McGurk's Bar bombing were honoured and that their families received the justice and recognition they deserved. His efforts brought comfort to many and shone a light on the importance of truth and reconciliation.

Beyond his campaigning, Sam was known for his kindness, his infectious smile and his ability to make everyone feel welcome and valued. His friends and neighbours admired his integrity and his unwavering sense of justice. Sam's door was always open, his advice always sound, and his spirit always generous.

Speaking to the Andersonstown News, his son, Robert said: "Sam was my role model, someone who I always looked up to and took my values from.

"He was respectful of everyone and treated everyone equally. He was an old-fashioned gentleman. He was a 94-year-old campaigner for truth and justice and another of many who has passed away without getting that.

"My message today is are you listening Hilary Benn and Keir Starmer? The Act of shame needs replaced quickly with something families can have trust and faith in."

Ciarán MacAirt, McGurk’s Bar campaigner, described Sam as "our leading light".

“The passing of Sam McClenaghan is a terrible loss to his loving family and friends," he said. "Sam will be greatly missed by our families and by the McGurk’s Bar Campaign for Truth as he was our leading light and inspiration. No matter how stressful the protest or fraught the court appearance, Sam’s effortless smile and warmth put us all at ease."

It is with broken hearts that we have learned of the passing of Sam McClenaghan. His passing comes as the hopes of his family, all of the families affected by the McGurks bombing and all victims and survivors await news on what will replace the heinous legacy act. pic.twitter.com/td6Z4sCER0 — Relatives 4 Justice #NeverGivingUp (@RelsForJustice) July 22, 2024

Ciarán said Sam was one of the family members who witnessed the human devastation at the morgue after the McGurk’s Bar Massacre.

"He helped to identify the remains of his family’s loved one – Philip Garry – when he found a key on the victim’s body and he travelled back with it to the family home," he added. "The key fitted the lock and Sam opened the door, and that is how he identified Philip. Before Sam turned that key and formally identified Philip, the British armed forces had already lied to the press and blamed the victims for the bombing. Sam fought for truth and justice from then."

Sam’s positivity lifts the spirits of the McGurk's campaigners, said Ciarán. "Even when he was unwell in later life, a photograph or a message always reached us to let us know that we had his support.

“Now, one of our most cherished photographs of Sam is one we received recently after the Attorney General ordered a new inquest for the victims of the McGurk’s Bar Massacre. This was a history-making win, secured by Sam and the families after more than half a century. He was in hospital but he still has that irrepressible smile. That is how we will remember Sam McClenaghan."

Sam's remains will leave his home 34 Stewartstown Avenue on Friday at 9.30am to arrive at St Oliver Plunkett Church for 10am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Milltown Cemetery.