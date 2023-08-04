East Belfast theatre company hoping to build on cross-community relations

A SMALL theatre company is hoping to establish a professional theatre and permanent home at an interface in East Belfast.

Bright Umbrella Drama Company was founded in 2017 and is based in the 150-seat Sanctuary Theatre, located in the historic Mountpottinger Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church. The church, which dates back to 1875 stands at the Castlereagh Street/Albertbridge Road junction across from the interface with Short Strand.

Trevor Gill, Artistic Director of Bright Umbrella Drama Company explained more about the origins of the group.

"We are a small theatre company which was started by myself and a few friends six years ago," he said. "We found it hard to find rehearsing space. I was put in touch with the Mountpottinger Non-Subscribing Presbyterian Church. It is one of the oldest buildings in East Belfast.

"The congregation is very small, only about four or five elderly parishioners who meet once a month. They agreed for us to use it to rehearse and perform.

"We run a fairly ambitious programme of events. We have a monthly Comedy Club, called 'East Laffs'. We have done a couple of Shakespeare and Seamus Heaney plays."

Now established at the church building, Bright Umbrella have ambitious plans to establish a professional theatre company in an arts and culture centre which would be the first of its kind in East Belfast.

Bright Umbrella present the 60th Anniversary production of Sam Thompson’s iconic Ulster play, ‘Over the Bridge’, a powerful portrayal of sectarianism & murder in the Belfast shipyards.

20 – 23 April 7:30pm Wed - Sat

"Earlier this year, we signed a 50 year lease on the premises," Trevor explained. "We have an architect's plans for a new building. We want to keep much of the building the same. It would retain some important parts of its history as a church such as the stained-glass windows, pews and vaulted roof timber.

"It is going to take us a few years to get the money together. You are looking at around £2.6m. We want a custom arts and culture centre for East Belfast.

"We are hoping our investment and plans can attract others to an area which is partially derelict. There remains a lot of paramilitary influence in this area. Ian Ogle was murdered very close to here a few years ago.

"It is an amazing area in many ways. Just three doors from the building is the Raven which is a Protestant Working Men's Club but across the road, all of the street signs are in Irish. We are bang on an interface.

"We get a lot of cross-community support from Short Strand and West Belfast. We are great friends with Fr Martin Magill from St John's Parish on the Falls Road. He regularly brings a Glider-load of parishioners over for our shows.

"If we can establish a professional theatre here, it would be massive for building cross-community relations in the area."