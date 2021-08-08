SOUTH BELFAST: Sandy Row extends hand of welcome to newcomers

THE Sandy Row community in South Belfast have linked up with newcomer families in the district to show that fusion is more than just a food style.

In the interest of promoting good relations between long time residents and newer arrivals, Belfast South Community Resource (BSCR) and Belfast Asian Women's Academy (BAWA) arranged a Fusion Day in the district.

The event offered people both an Ulster fry and Indian snacks and Masala Chai, the chance to experience some henna art work and take away a friendship bracelet as a mark of the kindness and neighbourliness they found.

The local community welcomed people from Spain, Mexico, Australia, Malaysia, Africa and India with warmth, and even found a local super hero to entertain children.

Jamie-Lee Peden from BSCR said: "The event also gave people a chance to talk to each other and get to know each other a bit better."

Ana Chandan of BAWA said: "It was a delight to see people interacting with each other. All those smiling faces showed they were having a good time. We hope to organise more events in the future to connect different communities and build friendship.

BSCR and BAWA are grateful to the Housing Executive for supporting this work, that demonstrates, whatever our difference might be, people on the ground can live and laugh together when given the opportunity.