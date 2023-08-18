Saoradh call on housing association to cancel meeting with PSNI

A DISSIDENT republican group have called on a North Belfast housing association to cancel a planned meeting with the PSNI over anti-social behaviour.

Saoradh made the call after NB Housing sent a letter to residents of their 28 Flax Street block in Ardoyne inviting them to a meeting regarding youths gaining access to the building.

The letter stated that NB Housing was engaging with Insec security and the PSNI, calling for a 'collaborative approach' to resolve the issue.

NB Housing said the PSNI will also be in attendance at the meeting on Monday (August 21).

Saoradh said they were subsequently contacted by residents who were concerned about the meeting, with some stating they would not be comfortable engaging with the PSNI around the issue.

The republican group said some residents – including one Saoradh member – have lost family members due to collusion and they will not be participating in any "collaborative approach".

Saoradh representative Dee Fennell said: "Given the strength of feeling amongst residents of both housing complexes, and indeed the wider area, it would be advisable for North Belfast Housing Association to cancel this planned shambles of a meeting.

Saoradh representative Dee Fennell

"Instead they should take responsibility for securing their property adequately and to the betterment of their tenants. This could be solved via securing the entrance and padlocking two small gates, as well as ensuring adequate security checks.

"The PSNI do not offer solutions to anti-social behaviour and criminality in Ardoyne, instead they perpetuate it by turning a blind eye and recruiting those involved as ten pound touts.

"The residents have stated to us their opposition to the PSNI being hosted on the property."

The North Belfast News contacted NB Housing who declined to comment.