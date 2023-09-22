Young mum with over-sized hernia says pain is 'horrendous'

A YOUNG mother has appealed for help to end her "hell" living with an oversized hernia.

Sarah Forward (25) from Short Strand gave birth to her daughter last April following an emergency Caesarean Section at the Ulster Hospital.

However, following the procedure and birth, Sarah developed an incisional hernia – where tissue comes through a surgical wound in the tummy that has not fully healed.

Despite the size of the hernia, Sarah says she has been placed on a waiting list and is struggling with the everyday basics.

"I had never had a C-section before but when I got home I just knew something wasn't right," she explained.

"The hernia just kept getting bigger. It got to the point I didn't want to leave the house.

"I went to the doctor who told me when I was being stitched up again that it was rushed. I couldn't believe it. This is my body and my life.

"The hernia is huge now. The pain is horrendous and the solution just seems to be take tablets which is not right. I fear every night going to bed, what if I don't wake up in the morning?"

Breaking down in tears, Sarah has a simple message – "please help me".

"I just want it sorted. Doctors have told me it is not life-threatening but in terms of my mental health, it is," she added.

PLEA: Sarah Forward

"I am on a waiting list but it has been well over a year now. Why should anyone be left like this?

"My life is basically on hold. Every day is a struggle. It takes me up to 20 minutes to even get out of bed. I can't walk very far at all. I am only 25-years-old. It is not right. I just want someone to help me. I am a human too."

A spokesperson for the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust said: "The South Eastern HSC Trust cannot comment on individual cases as patient confidentiality must be respected.

"We would however be more than happy to meet with Sarah to discuss her concerns further.”