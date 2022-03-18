SCÉALTA: Joe Austin in conversation with Professor Colin Harvey

IN CONVERSATION: Joe Austin was joined by Prof. Colin Harvey for this weeks Scéalta

THIS week on Scéalta, Joe Austin was joined by Derry native Colin Harvey, a Professor of Human Rights Law in the School of Law, Queen’s University Belfast, a Fellow of the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice, and an Associate Fellow of the Institute of Irish Studies.

Colin Harvey is also part of the management board of Ireland’s Future, a civic initiative working to promote dialogue and debate about the constitutional future of our shared island.