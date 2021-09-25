Sitting MLA and newcomer to contest South Belfast for SDLP

ON THE LIST: Matthew O'Toole MLA and Elsie Trainer who will be standing for the SDLP in South Belfast

The SDLP has selected sitting MLA Matthew O’Toole and new-comer Elsie Trainor to contest the South Belfast seat in the next Assembly election.

Party leader Colum Eastwood MP described them as an "impressive team" and said they were "fierce champions for the rich diversity of communities" in South Belfast.

He said: “Matthew has been a formidable member of our Assembly team who has raised the standard of accountability that Ministers have faced during the Covid-19 pandemic. He has also been a vocal champion for the pro-Europe majority in Northern Ireland who have been ignored by the Conservative government at Westminster. He has been an articulate and powerful voice for people in South Belfast.

“Elsie is part of a new generation of activists stepping forward and deciding to choose change. She has an impressive record of community activism and will bring a huge amount of experience to the Assembly."

Matthew O’Toole MLA said he was delighted to have been selected by colleagues in South Belfast to contest the next Assembly election.

"This is the most consequential period that we have lived through since the Good Friday Agreement. I entered the Assembly when the Assembly restarted last January to serve people here in precarious and unprecedented times. I'll be seeking a mandate, not just to continue that work but to deliver to the fundamental change that only the SDLP can lead."

Laois-born Elsie Trainor said: “South Belfast has been my home for almost 20 years, it's where I’ve built my career and where I’m raising my family. I’m not a politician but I’ve watched over the years as many of the people we trusted to represent our best interests have instead continued to put themselves and their parties first.

“It’s time to put a stop to that and to deal with the issues that are important to people here – childcare, the climate crisis, school places, inequality and poverty that plagues our still divided society, the horrific trends in violence against woman and girls, and a health service underfunded, underappreciated, and crippled my disgraceful waiting lists."