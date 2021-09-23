Nichola Mallon to run again for SDLP in next year's Assembly election

THE SDLP has selected incumbent MLA Nichola Mallon to be its Assembly candidate for North Belfast.

The party's Deputy Leader and current Infrastructure Minister was selected at a virtual selection convention in the constituency last Wednesday night.

We were delighted to see our MLA and @SDLPlive Deputy Leader @NicholaMallon selected by our membership to be the SDLP candidate for North Belfast at the next Assembly election.



Speaking afterwards, Nichola Mallon MLA said it has been an honour and privilege to represent the people of North Belfast at both council and Assembly level.

"It’s a role I cherish and while I’m proud of what we’ve achieved so far, there is still much work to be done," she said.

“I’ve been lucky enough to serve as both SDLP deputy leader and the SDLP Minister for Infrastructure and that has allowed me to see first-hand the challenges we face across the North. In my role as a Minister I have been able to progress key infrastructure projects that will make a huge difference to people’s lives here.

“However, infrastructure is just one area that needs motivated people driving change, we need to see that approach across all Executive departments. Our people are being let down when it comes to health, housing, education and our approach to tackling the climate crisis.

"If we are going to deal with these issues and move on from the stagnation we have seen for over a decade than we need a strong SDLP team who have the solutions to tackle these problems head-on. I want to build on the work we’ve already done to build a better life for all our people.”

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood added: “Nichola Mallon has been a superb representative for the people of North Belfast. She has stood up for her constituents and given them a strong voice in the Assembly. Nichola has been an outstanding advocate for fairness and justice for all our people and has carved out a well-deserved reputation as one of our finest and most committed politicians."